Ensure fairness prevails in Form One selection

The celebrations since the release of the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results are not over yet, but the focus is now on the Form One selection. This is always a source of controversy over the scramble for the best schools.

Of course, there can be no better reward for those who excelled in the exam than granting them their best choices. Also stealing a bit of the thunder from the joy over the exam results are the allegations that some of them might not be accurate.

That should, however, be left to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his team to sort out.

They should, indeed, be concerned about the claims that question the credibility of these tests that largely determine the future of these young people.

For now, it is all about the competition for the vacancies in the secondary schools, which begins today. All the candidates will be automatically promoted to Form One. Some 1,406,577 boys and girls sat the exam. The top performers should join the prestigious national schools or extra-county schools.

The placement should be finalised before Christmas. CS Machogu says the selection is computerised and based on the candidates’ choices. In other words, this is an assurance of fairness. The candidates, who score 400 marks and above should join national schools. The only challenge is that there are only 5,570 places but 8,523 candidates attained the mark.

They have worked so hard and deserve those places.

However, the bulk of the learners will end up in the day schools. The challenge is to expand facilities in these institutions and provide equipment to ease formal and extracurricular learning.

Schools should be expanded to absorb more students so that no one is left out. As the day schools take the bulk of students they should be improved to ease competition for the slots in the best schools.