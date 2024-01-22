Ensure fairness in public jobs

While the Constitution guarantees equal employment for all Kenyans in the public sector, this has not always been the case. Ethnic inequality in the public service is an issue that stirs emotions. It is a betrayal of the national spirit for those entrusted with employment to favour only people from their own communities.

The public sector is run on resources from the taxpayers, hence the need to ensure fairness in the distribution of jobs. The progressive 2010 Constitution has also catered for other groups that tend to be forgotten or ignored in sharing out employment opportunities. Youth, women and people with disabilities have benefited from jobs and contracts.

However, there have been public complaints about biased employment or appointments to top jobs in organisations and enterprises. Recent reports by the Auditor-General indicate that only five communities out of the country’s 42 ethnic groups dominate jobs in the top State corporations.

A new Bill has been drafted to fight ethnic discrimination in public service. It proposes reduced quotas for any dominant communities and punitive sanctions to prevent a few communities from dominating employment in public agencies.

If enacted, public entities will not be allowed to employ more than a fifth or 20 per cent of their staff from one ethnic community. The Bill proposes that those who fail to comply should face a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or imprisonment for three years or both.

The National Cohesion and Integration Bill, 2023 seeks to reduce the threshold of staff that a public entity can employ or have in its total staff from one-third or 30 per cent to a fifth in public agencies. The current law requires public entities to ensure that not more than one third of their staff are from the same ethnic community.