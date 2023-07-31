Ensure fairness in new varsity financing scheme

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has unveiled a new system for financing university education. From Thursday, the students who have qualified for admission to universities and tertiary institutions will start applying for financing through the newly created Higher Education Financing Portal.

This marks the end of the automatic Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) financing that has been in place for years and in which the loans were disbursed without considering the applicants’ economic status. The eligible students now have just a month to apply before September, when the programmes of the universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions are set to begin.

The objective may be noble but, as they say, the devil is in the detail. The system must not derail the dreams of the young people who worked so hard to gain admission. It has a scholarship programme, study loan and subsistence loan to be managed by Helb. When this idea was mooted, there was some apprehension about how the various categories would be determined so that nobody is disadvantaged. Those considered vulnerable and extremely poor will receive more support in the form of scholarships and less in loans. The ‘needy’ and ‘less needy’ will get less in scholarships and more in loans.

There is a need to tighten the administration to curb corruption, nepotism and discrimination. All eligible students should be given an equal opportunity to access the funds. It should, for example, not discriminate against those who went to private schools by assuming that they are all from well-to-do families. The old system worked quite well. All those admitted were entitled to the loans unless they opted out.

The application window is too short. After vice-chancellors and principals release admission letters later this month, the students will have just about a month to apply for loans and bursaries. This period is too short for those who will fail to secure financing and need to seek alternative sources of funds.