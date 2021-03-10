Ensure fairness in CBC

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The current and past curricula have also been faulted for marginalising some regions.
  • Subjecting learners from differently endowed regions to a common national examination is unfair.

Education reforms carried out over the years have been aimed at making learning more inclusive and useful to the recipients from the lowest to the highest level. It’s about equipping the youth with the knowledge and valuable skills to enable them to handle challenges.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.