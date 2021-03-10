Ensure fairness in CBC

Education reforms carried out over the years have been aimed at making learning more inclusive and useful to the recipients from the lowest to the highest level. It’s about equipping the youth with the knowledge and valuable skills to enable them to handle challenges.

At the core of the education curriculum changes is the realisation that learners are not fully benefiting from their many years in school. In fact, many of those who drop out at the lower levels have been known to lapse back into illiteracy.

This makes a mockery of the government’s use of resources to provide an education that yields meagre returns.

The current and past curricula have also been faulted for marginalising some regions. Subjecting learners from differently endowed regions to a common national examination is unfair. As students in the urban centres excel, not many from the outposts make it to the apex of the education system.

The latest attempt at education reform, the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), is touted as the best means to make education more relevant. However, it appears likely to further disadvantage the marginalised regions.

Capacity building

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) expects school heads to provide assessment results of the Grade Four assessment candidates. It has given guidelines on how the results should be posted on its CBC portal.

That is all very good, but it could be the beginning of real challenges. Schools in the more developed regions will be better positioned to take advantage of this technology.

However, those in the remote rural areas with no electricity and, therefore, lacking internet access, will not easily comply with this.