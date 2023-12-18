Ensure fairness for all in Form One selection

The Form One placement has just been concluded with most of the students who excelled in the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination getting selected to join their favourite schools. That is the best reward for their hard work. They should get ready to start the second stage of their education.

However, there are some who are smarting from their failure to get picked for their dream schools despite having scored more than 400 marks in the exam. For them and their parents, this will not be as good a festive season as they had hoped. The learners will be placed in public extra-county secondary schools, some of which are nearly as good at the national ones.

To comply with the 100 per cent transition policy, all 1.4 million eligible students have been placed in public secondary schools. The Form Ones will begin their first term on January 15 in the National Special Needs Education, Extra-County, County and Sub-County schools accordingly.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has, however, revealed that 28,052 candidates did not select a school in those categories. Ironically, they include 222 who qualified for national schools. Although some have been placed in schools near where they sat the exam, the issue needs to be further looked into. Every candidate deserves to be enabled to continue with education.

Placement must be based on merit and choice. The automation of the Form One selection has enhanced transparency and accountability, enabling fairness. And the CS has warned school principals against increasing school fees.

Parents should accept the schools in which their children have been placed as the Education ministry must ensure that all the institutions, boarding or day, have the requisite facilities and equipment to enable learners to get the best tuition possible.