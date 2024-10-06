Ensure fair football polls

The Football Kenya Federation Electoral Board must address the concerns raised by aspirants in the upcoming elections conclusively. Several aspirants, especially those contesting for the FKF presidency, have questioned the legality of the process after raising issues with the register of the delegates that will participate in the December 7 elections, especially on the inclusion of clubs that are ineligible.

While the Electoral Board has tried to address the issue, it must convince the football fraternity that it is impartial and committed to presiding over a free and fair election.

The board notes that the names of delegates as well clubs are generated from the branch level and that it only comes in to compile and where anomalies arise ask for clarification and relevant documents.

This doesn’t provide for a level playing field since the FKF secretariat can easily influence who is cleared.

Just how impartial is the appeals board that is chaired by Janet Katisya? Who is on the board? Who appointed them? These questions that must be answered.

While the Elections Board headed by Hesbon Owilla says it is committed to overseeing free, fair, transparent, credible and verifiable elections, the stakeholders can only be satisfied if issues raised are addressed accordingly.

Aspirants too must be reasonable in their demands, which should be within the confines of the FKF constitution regarding elections. Rules can’t be changed or broken to suit some of the candidates.

The voting delegates must know that the future of the country’ football lies in their hands and that they must vote wisely.