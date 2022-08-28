Ensure efficiency, peace in the delayed elections

Voters in a several places, where the General Election was postponed, go to the polls today to choose their governors, MPs and MCAs. They include Mombasa and Kakamega counties, whose August 9 gubernatorial elections were put off over glaring errors in ballot papers. It has been a harrowing wait for these voters for a chance to exercise their constitutional right.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has come under immense criticism over alleged inefficiency and other shortcomings, has a chance to somewhat redeem itself, albeit on a smaller scale. Hopefully, it has learnt from the mess in the August 9 polls that has led to suits, including the presidential petition before the Supreme Court.

On August 9, voting started several hours late in some polling stations and technology failed, necessitating the use of manual registers. The returning officers and their teams should be well prepared this time to make sure that the elections are not just free and fair, but also credible.

These elections must be properly managed to avoid the numerous complaints about malpractices that marred the earlier voting. All eligible voters should be quickly identified and allowed to cast their ballots. Since these are fewer places, increased efficiency should enable smooth voting and counting and tallying of the ballots and announcement of the results.

Just like in the earlier elections, the candidates and the voters must maintain the peace as violence scares away especially women and the elderly. A country that cherishes democracy should clear the way for everybody who has a vote to come out and help to determine who takes the leadership mantle in every one of the positions.

The IEBC officials must liaise with the security agencies, especially the police and the administration, for their own safety and that of the polling materials and equipment. Nothing should be allowed to disrupt this important exercise. Should Kiems kits malfunction, as happened in a few places on August 9, the officials should quickly introduce manual registers.