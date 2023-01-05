Ensure data privacy in listing for food security

The government’s plan to streamline the distribution of subsidised fertilisers by registering farmers to benefit from this essential programme is laudable. This valuable farm input should go to the right people to boost agricultural production.

This is part of a food security plan to curb the acute shortages in some parts of the country, with four million Kenyans facing starvation. The data to be captured includes the name of the farmer, location and GPS coordinates for use by agricultural experts to determine what crops to produce, where to do it and in what quantities.

The government hopes to obtain data to ease key decision-making in agriculture, such as distribution of the subsidised fertilisers. One of the first major actions by President William Ruto upon taking office, it halved the price of the input from Sh6,500 per 50kg bag to Sh3,500. Its impact will, hopefully, be felt in the expected harvest from the short rains season.

But that must be carefully handled as it touches on the vital issue of personal data safety. This is against the backdrop of public anxiety over the fate of Huduma Namba, which had been expected to replace the national identity card as a single document containing all the required holder’s information.

Having information on farmers in a central data system makes sense as it enables efficient decision-making. However, multiple registration exercises that have been going on are a needless duplication and a waste of public funds and they create fatigue.

There is also a need to protect personal data from being mined by crooks. Criminals often harvest data from unsuspecting citizens and use it to commit crimes. The officials to lead the planned farmers’ registration must ensure that the information is not hijacked for criminal use.