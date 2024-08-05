Ensure credible vetting to restore confidence

As the committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula that is vetting the 20 Cabinet Secretary nominees retreats to write its report, it will be under intense pressure to deliver to the public’s expectations. This assignment comes at a time when the confidence in the vetting of holders of this and other top government positions is at an all-time low.

Indeed, the general feeling is that the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments only rubber-stamps the Executive’s decisions.

True, the proceedings have this time around been a bit more convincing, with the members of the panel putting the nominees under intense pressure with tough questions. Speaker Wetang’ula, as the committee chair, did not hold back on the sensitive memoranda on the people chosen by President William Ruto to join his new Cabinet.

The Head of State dismissed nearly his entire Cabinet in response to anti-government protests and sharp criticism of the performance and arrogance of the holders of these key jobs. But he again angered the Gen Z protesters by nominating nearly half of the Cabinet that he sacked. This explains the public scepticism despite his declaration that he will reconstitute a broad-based government to forge national unity.

Indeed, the committee has its work cut out for it as the majority of Kenyans want only leaders with impeccable integrity in the Cabinet. The people want nominees tainted by shady dealings, and those embroiled in unsolved cases and others with questionable conduct locked out.

The committee must critically evaluate the nominees and write a credible report. It should not shy away from rejecting those found to be unsuitable. This is the only way to regain the public’s confidence in vetting, which is a vital constitutional requirement to enable only the most suitable people to be appointed to such key public offices.