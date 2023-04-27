Ensure counties remit statutory deductions

This is, without a shadow of doubt, the worst spell for county governments. First, the 47 devolved units are almost grinding to a halt as the National Treasury has, for three months, not remitted their financial allocations amounting to Sh94.35 billion.

Secondly, the counties are grappling with pending bills running into billions of shillings, although some of them are questionable. And in a case of when it rains, it pours, the counties have failed to remit their employees’ monthly statutory deductions to pension schemes worth Sh65.7 billion.

The devolved units, which have been praised for speeding up progress countrywide, are becoming increasingly difficult to manage as finances dry up. As a result of the financial crunch, most counties have not paid their staff salaries for months. The counties, which attracted a lot of interest when they were established 10 years ago, are experiencing difficult times.

This has prompted the Council of Governors (CoG) to issue a two-week ultimatum to the National Treasury to release the withheld funds or they will shut down their operations.

Following the failure to remit the workers’ statutory contributions, senators, exercising their oversight role, are inquiring into how the huge arrears were accumulated. Some 10 governors have been summoned to appear before a Senate watchdog committee to shed light on the matter.

The Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund) is owed Sh31.37 billion, the Local Authorities Pensions Trust (Laptrust) Sh31.1 billion and the County Pensions Funds (CPF) Sh2.59 billion. Other withheld contributions include those to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Interestingly, as the Senate committee found out, the arrears are not reflected in the counties’ pending bills.

Making deductions from an employee’s salary and failing to remit the money is not only wrong but also dangerous. With the workers’ contributions not reaching the pension funds, they will receive nothing to secure their lives when they retire.

Besides, NHIF contributions not being remitted is certain to impede workers’ access to medical care.