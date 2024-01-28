Ensure all missing needy students join Form One

Bursaries are meant to enable, especially the very needy students, to access education. These young people risk dropping out of school, as their parents or guardians cannot raise fees. This is precisely why there are a number of special schemes to address this challenge.

It is, therefore, a shame bordering on criminal negligence for the students to remain out of school for lack of fees and yet there are several bursaries and scholarships.

Besides the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), counties also disburse scholarships. And, there are also some private bursaries and scholarships.

However, for the third week since the Form Ones reported to school, many needy children are on the verge of dropping out, shattering their dreams of gaining an education and joining various careers.

They have applied for the bursaries and scholarships but have apparently been shut out. This raises queries on the adequacy of the Free Day Secondary Education programme.

The big question is who could be benefiting from the funds at the disposal of the Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs), Members of Parliament and governors.

Parents have complained of favouritism.

Another challenge is placing some students in schools too far away from home. By last Friday, 131,854 had not reported to school.

It is, however, laudable that 1,268,185 have already joined and the government is tracing those missing. Some 5,723 students have enlisted in vocational institutions.