Enjoy, but watch out for the grave risks

It is again that time of the year when many Kenyans prepare to travel to their rural homes and holiday resorts to enjoy themselves.

The festive season is a welcome break after a year of hard work and should not be the source of grave danger and trouble. Unfortunately, though, this is what normally happens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The just-ended long weekend has hopefully set the mood for what is to come. Though there have not been any major security scares such as terrorist incidents, the people must not let their guard down.

For the first time in nearly three years, there are no Covid-19 travel restrictions. Many people will travel upcountry, to the Coast, to national parks and other places. Tourism is booming.

But, as often happens, greedy transporters will be making numerous trips to earn more money. And due to fatigue among matatu and bus drivers, fatal accidents could occur.

This calls for increased vigilance, especially by traffic police to enforce road rules and regulations to enhance safety. It is a shame that some of the officers see only an opportunity to make money.

How many times have overloaded and unroadworthy matatus and buses been waved through numerous roadblocks after greasing the officers’ palms only to speed into disaster?

Merrymaking

There are tricksters who are also ready to reap during the season of merrymaking. A global information and insights firm is warning about a 42 per cent increase in suspected online shopping scams.

Shoppers risk being ripped off by fraudsters. Retailers should equip themselves with proper tools to detect fraud, but it is really up to the consumers themselves to exercise caution.

For parents, the holidays are fun to have the children back home, but danger lurks in many forms. They must watch what their young ones are doing and take precautions for their safety until schools reopen towards the end of January,

The people should enjoy themselves but must not overindulge. They must shun deadly habits such as drink driving and speeding. Indeed, they are mostly to blame for the spike in road accidents during this time.