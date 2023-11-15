Enhance transparency to curb rot in public sector

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o’s shocking revelations confirm the endemic rot in the government system. There is a lot of pilferage in what she has described as “budgeted corruption”. The top officials who make decisions on major government expenditure are the major culprits in the theft of public resources.

The latest is her confirmation that the country paid Sh2 billion for loans it never received. In other words, there are phantom loans through which money is stolen.

She recently revealed that, although her own salary is budgeted at Sh1.4 million, she only receives about Sh700,000. Hers is just an example of the blatant theft through the salaries of top officials paid through the Consolidated Fund Services (CFS).

Then, she disclosed that taxpayers could be losing Sh1 billion through this fraudulent budget tweaking of salaries. And now, she says taxpayers paid Sh1.89 billion as commitment fees between July 2022 and September 2023 for loans never taken.

Dr Nyakang’o made this revelation before the National Assembly Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation. It is definitely something that she must have prepared for and gone public after confirming that there is, indeed, a problem.

Public sector corruption is a monumental shame. Then-President Uhuru Kenyatta stunned the nation in 2021, when he disclosed that Sh2 billion is lost through corruption daily. Recently, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said a tribunal would be formed to confirm whether former President Kenyatta’s claim is, indeed, true.

Coupled with the CoB’s disclosures, this is a matter that needs to be speeded up. Coming from such a top official whose mandate is to monitor government spending, this is not a laughing matter. Heads should roll.