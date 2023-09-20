Enhance surveillance to boost war on terror

One of the worst terrorist attacks on our territory was the Westgate Mall incident at Westlands, Nairobi, in which 67 people perished 10 years ago. The majority of the victims were shoppers and other innocent people just going about their business.

The worst was, of course, the American Embassy blast in downtown Nairobi that claimed more than 200 lives with 5,000 people seriously injured. The second-worst was the 2015 Garissa University College attack in which nearly 150 students and a few other people were killed.

The Westgate incident in such a prime residential location shook the soul of the nation, spreading fear all over. It still reminds the country, the continent and the whole world about the need to fully co-operate and intensify the war on terror.

While security personnel must do all they can to prevent a repeat of the bloodshed, this also calls for everybody’s vigilance. The people have a role to play in enhancing their safety by being alert and volunteering any information that can lead to the identification of would-be perpetrators and collaborators.

Protect our territory

Our military has distinguished itself for international peacekeeping; its expertise must be harnessed to protect our territory. It makes no sense to be able to protect others while we remain vulnerable at home. We have deployed troops in Somalia for years to help stabilise the war-torn nation, on whose territory attacks against our country have been plotted.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that increased spending on the National Intelligence Service has enhanced its phone, email and internet surveillance operations. Lessons from Westgate have helped to improve surveillance and enhance security.

But as has become evident lately, Al-Shabaab terrorists are in Boni Forest and other places in Lamu County, where they have stepped up attacks. The northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have not known peace for years.