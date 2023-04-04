Enhance student safety

The abrupt closure of at least two schools in Kakamega County over suspected food poisoning and cholera outbreak in as many days is a cause for concern and calls for a serious assessment on the safety of students at school.

With at least two deaths reported from Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School just days after the outbreak of a strange illness that saw 244 other students hospitalised, and further reports of the closure of Butere Boys yesterday after about 100 students were reported to have exhibited cholera-like symptoms, that the safety of students who have been left in the care of learning institutions cannot be guaranteed is an issue begging to be addressed at highest levels.

Also, that the case witnessed at Mukumu Girls is similar to another that caused two student deaths under a year ago speaks to the laxity and/or inability of institutions and authorities to provide remedial measures that ensure students’ safety. Many parents pass the duty of care of their children, particularly in boarding schools, to learning institutions and thus the latter must establish proper strategies to ensure the safety of students.

Reported cases of health problems, suspected to have emerged from food and water consumption within the two schools, must be investigated to establish their causes and safety measures established to assure children in learning institutions across the country of their safety.

The authorities must ensure that the closure of the institutions is not the only remedy but that, as causes for the suffering of innocent students are established, preventative measures are taken.