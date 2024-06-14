Enhance security to protect judicial officers

Chief Justice Martha Koome’s swift action following an incident in which a magistrate was shot and injured in a Nairobi court is commendable.

Equally laudable is the quick response by police officers who confronted and shot dead the assailant at the Makadara Law Courts.

The man, who was also a policeman, reportedly shot the magistrate following an unfavourable court decision against his wife.

He is said to have entered the court through the magistrate’s door and shot her in the chest and hip.

Following the horrific incident, CJ Koome on Thursday evening announced the closure of the Makadara courts for several days to enable security reinforcement.

This is the most blatant attack on the justice system that calls for decisive action. It could undermine the administration and delivery of justice.

There have been a number of incidents of lawlessness in the courts, but nothing of this magnitude.

Magistrate’s shooting

The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association and the Law Society of Kenya have called for strict security measures to protect judicial officers.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome has also denounced the incident as “unfortunate and highly regrettable”.

The Judicial Service Commission also condemned the magistrate’s shooting and praised the officers, who quickly responded to the attack and secured the scene for investigations.

The courts play a vital role in enforcing the law by hearing and determining cases. Nobody, whatever their position, should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

It should never happen in this country where law and order and delivery of justice are highly cherished. The Judiciary Police Unit, in consultation with the IGP’s Office, plans to reinforce security in the courts countrywide.

CJ Koome says nobody apart from officers accredited to provide security within courts will be allowed to access into the premises while armed.