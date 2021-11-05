Enhance security to curb bandit attacks

The killing of more than 20 villagers and some bandits is a horrifying continuation of an orgy of violence in the north of the country. The heinous crimes by the so-called cattle rustlers have plunged Samburu and Marsabit counties into needleless agony perpetrated by hardcore criminals. At least 14 people were killed in Samburu. Another eight perished in Marsabit when heavily armed bandits attacked a motor vehicle.

The criminals are often armed with sophisticated weapons. In the Samburu incident, the robbers raided a village and made away with 1,000 head of cattle after a 12-hour battle with locals.

The raiders operate with an unimaginable bravado, simply because they know that it takes long for the security personnel to respond to such incidents. For too long, the criminals have exploited the vulnerability of Kenyans living in these remote regions.

Unlike in the past, when cattle rustling was practised for the display of bravery and for young men to snatch other people’s cattle to pay bride price, we are today confronted by cold-hearted killers. Their motivation is greed fuelled by wealthy sponsors, whose market is often beyond the locality. This callous criminal enterprise has gone on for too long and the victims are either killed or subjected to misery as their only source of livelihood is destroyed by the raiders. There is no better proof that this is a lucrative criminal enterprise.