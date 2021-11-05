Enhance security to curb bandit attacks

What you need to know:

  • The cold-hearted killers' motivation is greed fuelled by wealthy sponsors, whose market is often beyond the locality.
  • This callous criminal enterprise has gone on for too long and the victims are either killed or subjected to misery.

The killing of more than 20 villagers and some bandits is a horrifying continuation of an orgy of violence in the north of the country. The heinous crimes by the so-called cattle rustlers have plunged Samburu and Marsabit counties into needleless agony perpetrated by hardcore criminals. At least 14 people were killed in Samburu. Another eight perished in Marsabit when heavily armed bandits attacked a motor vehicle.

