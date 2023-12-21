Enhance security, road safety in festive season

The season for merriment is here again, and with it reckless abandon that often leads to grief and pain. The festive period is an occasion for people to make merry, relax and reflect on the challenges of the past 12 months, and begin to prepare their New Year resolutions.

However, the holiday season often comes with an upsurge in crime and fatal and serious injury road crashes. Some of the people travelling to their rural homes or to holiday destinations never make it there. Public service vehicle drivers and private motorists contribute to this deadly mess by violating traffic rules and regulations. Greedy transporters often require their staff to be on the road for longer hours, and through fatigue, fatal crashes occur.

Nearly 20 people have been killed in road crashes in Machakos and Nakuru counties in the past week.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen says 3,999 people have so died since January—above the 3,000 national annual average. Besides speeding, reckless and dangerous driving, the countrywide El Nino rains have also hampered visibility, hence crashes.

It is commendable that Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome has recalled all officers from leave to enable the National Police Service to enhance security countrywide. He has also called for sanity on the roads. IG Koome also appealed to pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to exercise caution. Drivers must observe traffic rules and regulations for their own and their passengers’ safety.

However, the IG and the Traffic Commandant must deal with the never-ending bribery and extortion by officers, who defiantly continue to mount roadblocks. As they collect bribes, unroadworthy vehicles are on the roads, there is speeding and reckless overtaking. Some motorists drive under the influence of alcohol. These are avoidable errors.

The police should work closely with the National Transport and Safety Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to enforce traffic rules and fight corruption.