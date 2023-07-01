Enhance road safety culture to curb deaths

The multiple accident in which more than 50 people perished on Friday evening on the Nakuru-Kericho highway is one of the worst in recent years. It involved a truck, nine other vehicles, including matatus, and motorcycles; yet another horrendous reminder of the grave danger that lurks on our highways.

Hawkers who ply their trade at centres on the Nakuru-Kericho highway were among the casualties of the Londiani junction crash. Others were matatu drivers and passengers and private motorists. The dead included five boda boda riders and 30 roadside merchants. The images from the scene of the accident of the mangled wreckages of the vehicles, broken glass and rubber littering the road, were horrifying.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver reportedly lost control of the truck and smashed into the other vehicles and motorcycles before landing in a ditch. The death toll could increase, as some of the badly injured are admitted to various hospitals. The truck mowed down the hawkers and boda boda riders waiting for passengers.

This incident has increased the death toll on the roads this year to nearly 3,000, the annual average. At this rate, more people could be killed this year, exceeding the slightly more than 4,000 who succumbed to road accident injuries last year.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen yesterday issued a number of directives. One, all the markets on the road reserves should be relocated. Special hawkers’ markets will be built off the highways in collaboration with county governments.

The Transport ministry and roads agencies will revise limits and erect bumps and signage. The National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) will install speed detection cameras and enforce traffic rules and regulations. The retesting of PSV and commercial vehicle drivers before renewal of licences will also continue.