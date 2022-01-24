Enhance road safety

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The nation loses many productive people on the road, leaving many households without a breadwinner and children orphaned early.
  • Such a high number of deaths should have rung an alarm bell at the National Transport and Safety Authority and Vigilance House.

Kenya has one of the highest road crash death rates in Africa. By the end of last year, 4,579 lives had been that way. The average annual toll of 3,000 was exceeded by 50 per cent. The crashes affect many families and have an adverse impact on the economy. The nation loses many productive people on the road, leaving many households without a breadwinner and children orphaned early.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.