Enhance road safety

Kenya has one of the highest road crash death rates in Africa. By the end of last year, 4,579 lives had been that way. The average annual toll of 3,000 was exceeded by 50 per cent. The crashes affect many families and have an adverse impact on the economy. The nation loses many productive people on the road, leaving many households without a breadwinner and children orphaned early.

Such a high number of deaths should have rung an alarm bell at the National Transport and Safety Authority headquarters and Vigilance House, being the government agencies responsible for ensuring the safety of road users. But they just blame the deadly crashes on poor roads, reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drink-driving and drunk walking and riding.

Are the people expected to enforce traffic rules sleeping on the job? Are corrupt traffic police officers fuelling the crisis? Despite the presence of roadblocks on our highways, public service vehicles (PSVs) account for most of the fatalities.

NTSA Director-General George Njao and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai have a duty to protect lives on the road by enforcing traffic regulations. Devious minds and crooked transport operators who flout the rules to make easy cash must be stopped. The duo should monitor fleet data of PSVs and take action against crews of vehicles that exceed the passenger capacity or tamper with speed limiters. Traffic officers must be vigilant on all roads, especially at night.

The government should also strive to improve its capacity in rescue operations and primary care of persons injured in road crashes to reduce the number of casualties. We also urge motorists to observe the rules. Use of mobile phones while driving, for instance, is discouraged as it is a distraction. So is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or prescription medication that cause drowsiness.