Enhance reforms for special needs learners

Education reforms may be slow and sometimes unsure but there is progress. The transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has made some headway with the establishment of junior secondary school. There have been many challenges, especially with facilities and retraining of teachers for CBC.

When dealing with such a huge task, some things are likely to get missed, lag behind or even be forgotten altogether.

It is, for example, quite possible to focus on the majority and forget the fewer students with special needs.

These, even in the old system, has not always received adequate attention. The teaching of special needs learners is much more demanding than catering for those in regular schools.

There are, of course, fewer special schools, and yet these learners need special attention that cannot just be ignored.

They need education and special skills to cope with their challenges much better. The learners under special needs education (SNE) include the physically disabled and the blind. It is much tougher to teach the latter certain subjects, for example.

One of the biggest challenges in the CBC is the need for more teaching and learning materials, including braille books for the blind or scientific calculators. But without these aids, special needs children will be left behind. The government often provides the materials but teachers say they are not enough.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) has addressed the issue of capitation, recommending an increase for learners in pre-primary, primary and junior school. The recipients include learners with special needs. The flat rate for students with disabilities that provides the same amount of funding has been criticised for ignoring diversity and the different needs arising from different disabilities. PWPER denounced the uniform allocation as unfair.