Enhance protection as floods wreak havoc

The heavy rains wreaking havoc across the country have already claimed at least six lives. The victims include an 85-year-old grandmother and two KCPE examination candidates, who were swept away by heavy torrents at Elwak in Mandera County.

Another victim died after a house collapsed in the Kisauni area of Mombasa Town on Thursday night. Two other people died in Kwale and Meru counties.

The coastal region has seen roads swamped and motor vehicles submerged, especially in Mombasa Town. Commuters got stranded after a section of the Mombasa Island-Changamwe Road was cut off following a heavy downpour.

But in a case of some people’s pain being a blessing to others, boda boda riders did roaring business ferrying stranded travellers. Heavy rains have also been reported in Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Kisumu, and other parts of the country, making most roads impassable.

Two schools and two health centres were submerged in Mandera County, with more than 5,000 households affected, and livestock swept away.

In Kwale County, a villager was swept away as he tried to cross a river. In Igembe, Meru County, a man drowned while walking home. Numerous families in Tigania, Meru County, have been left homeless and without food.

And it is not over yet. The Meteorological Department has issued an urgent warning to the residents of Nairobi, western and coastal regions to expect heavy rainfall between November 2 and 5. The rains have been accompanied by strong winds, with floods and landslides damaging infrastructure.

To minimise the risks and destruction, motorists have been advised to exercise utmost caution. The people must avoid driving or walking through moving water or open fields during the downpours.

They should also not shelter under trees or sit next to grilled windows to avoid the possibility of being struck by lightning.

But most importantly, there is a need to strengthen early warning systems at the county level to disseminate information to help avoid disaster.