Enhance pedestrians’ safety

One of the most remarkable developments in recent years in Nairobi and other parts of the country is the expansion of transport infrastructure.

There are elaborate bypasses in several towns to divert traffic from the central business districts and ease congestion. The huge investment in these facilities is meant to ease transport and enhance the safety of road users, including pedestrians.

It is, therefore, shocking to hear that this early in the New Year, the perennial road carnage has started its callous march.

At this rate, 2022 could turn out to be worse than last year, which earned the dubious distinction of surpassing the annual average of 3,000 deaths by nearly 2,000. Some 1,413 pedestrians perished last year.

Nairobi has seen 32 pedestrian deaths since the beginning of the year that could easily have been prevented.

These people were killed by motorists for ignoring footbridges put up on several highways in the city at great cost to the taxpayer and opting to dash across the busy roads.

Another 91 pedestrians suffered serious injuries. Some of the incidents occurred just a few metres from the footbridges put up for the pedestrians’ safety, making a mockery of the hefty investment.

While these accidents have rightly been blamed on speeding or reckless driving, everyone has a role to play in enhancing road safety.

Drivers must strictly observe traffic rules, but pedestrians too must follow the Highway Code and avoid risky behaviour.

Badly needed is a road safety culture, including respect for zebra crossings. This can be cultivated through road safety awareness campaigns.

While facilities such as footbridges are useful, the authorities must establish why pedestrians are reluctant to use them. Muggers operate on some of them, with hawkers increasingly occupying a lot of space.