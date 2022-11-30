Enhance measures to curb wastage of public funds

The government’s plan to slash Sh300 billion from the current national budget speaks volumes about the need for austerity measures. This is the plank of the juggling that the National Treasury has been forced into, as there is little room for fresh borrowing from both the domestic and international markets.

One of President William Ruto’s first actions upon assuming office was to dispense with fuel and food subsidies that had been gobbling up resources but were unsustainable. Though unpopular, this has somewhat stabilised the situation. It has thus eased the burden somewhat, as the subsidy savings can be put to other uses.

The economy remains in dire straits, aggravated by serious shocks in the past two years. They include the drought that is to blame for the starvation ravaging more than four million Kenyans, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions.

Another factor is the Russia-Ukraine war that has forced up fuel prices and adversely affected key imports and exports. The country is also still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic

President Ruto has directed the Treasury not to borrow from the domestic market at rates above 10 per cent. However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has assured Kenyans that the Budget cuts will not derail economic growth. The areas targeted include foreign travel, workshops and seminars, and training.

The government needs to spend wisely. It must curb the blatant wastage of public funds. The latest example is a Sh2.4 billion allocation by the Energy ministry for a clean cooking campaign. The money will be splashed on buying lesos and aprons, printing brochures and organising road shows. This makes a mockery of the strict measures advocated by the President.