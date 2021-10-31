Enhance measures to curb fires in schools

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • More than 100 schools have reportedly suffered arson attacks this year alone.
  • Parents are no longer assured of the safety of their children in the boarding schools.

The continuing wave of fires in schools, in which dormitories have been gutted and students injured, has understandably caused a lot of panic. More than 100 schools have reportedly suffered arson attacks this year alone. Parents are no longer assured of the safety of their children in the boarding schools and some of the institutions have been closed as the cause of the fire is investigated.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.