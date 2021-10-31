Enhance measures to curb fires in schools

The continuing wave of fires in schools, in which dormitories have been gutted and students injured, has understandably caused a lot of panic. More than 100 schools have reportedly suffered arson attacks this year alone. Parents are no longer assured of the safety of their children in the boarding schools and some of the institutions have been closed as the cause of the fire is investigated.

The fires have been reported in various counties, including Busia, Migori, Vihiga, Nakuru and Nairobi. The most notorious have been the five fire incidents at a school in Busia County. The school was closed for a while for investigations but, as soon as the students were recalled, there was another fire.

The apparently relentless onslaught at this one school has sparked speculation as to whether it is the work of arsonists and what the motive could be. There are allegations of foul play, with the finger pointed at an ugly fight over tenders.

Despite the involvement of local leaders in seeking solutions, the numerous fires at this school remain a mystery. The security personnel must do better to establish whether these have been arson attacks and, if, so, pursue and bring the culprits to book. We cannot have people who willfully destroy public property such as school buildings walking around scot-free.

Regular fire drills

In the other schools, some of the fires have been reportedly caused by electrical faults. However, even these could have been caused by poor workmanship or the use of substandard electrical fittings and appliances.

School buildings should be fitted with fire extinguishers and the watchmen put on the alert to prevent a repeat of these horrible incidents. Counties also need to enhance their fire-fighting capacity by acquiring more fire engines.