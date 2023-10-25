Enhance general safety, curb cheating in exams

Preparations are in high gear for the national examinations due next week. The rehearsals for the October 30-November 1 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams will be held tomorrow.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) practicals are over with the theory papers slated for November 1-24.

MPs have urged Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to ensure the exams are credible by sealing all the loopholes.

They have also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) to crack down on the crooks who hawk fake or real test papers.

Head teachers and parents in the banditry-prone North Rift region have asked the government to provide helicopters for secure transportation of exam materials. Some cover up to 100 kilometres of bandit-infested terrain to collect the papers. In Baringo County, bandits have been attacking travellers.

Since it is the same exams that are administered countrywide, these threats must be eliminated so that candidates can freely do their best and progress to the next level of education.

Tuesday’s attack on a General Service Unit (GSU) camp near a primary school in Baringo South and the ensuing six-hour gun battle left students and teachers in a panic.

More than 200 Grade Six and Seven learners were revising for their exams when the bandits struck at 9am. Enhancing security countrywide is absolutely essential. But the government must beef up security around all the schools during this critical period.

The security of the candidates, and everyone else involved in the exams, is paramount. The endemic cheating menace that compromises the integrity of the exams must be curbed.