Enhance efforts to boost safety of varsity students

Safety needs to be enhanced on university campuses to ensure a secure learning environment. Although universities often take preventive measures, cases of insecurity are common.

There have been horrifying incidents—such the death of an 18-year-old First Year student whose body was found in a hostel with stab wounds early last month, just four days after admission. Several similar deaths have also been reported on other campuses.

This might have prompted Maseno University Vice-Chancellor Julius Nyabundi to hold a special session for the more than 7,400 freshmen about their responsibility for own safety.

There have been many cases of insecurity on and outside campus. There have also been a number of deaths, rapes and other attacks and thefts. Suicides also occur, hence the need to encourage students to seek help whenever gripped by desperation or anxiety. Some are under pressure to excel academically and opt to take their own lives than fail exams.

Young people, especially college students, are also being lured by terrorist groups and radicalised. One of the worst incidents in recent times was the Garissa University College terrorist attack in which nearly 150 students perished.

These incidents call for the reinforcement of security measures as the students are sensitised on the danger that lurks out there. They should be wary of people who come dangling gifts and money and those offering free drinks with ulterior motives.

Parents let their children travel from home to join these institutions hoping that they will be safe and will benefit from the programmes. If they knew that they were likely to return in a coffin, the majority would not let them go.

Students should be advised to avoid drugs, alcohol and risky relationships and also report suspicious activities to the authorities. They should be encouraged to always walk in groups and avoid things that could make them easy targets for robberies and harm.