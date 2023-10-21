Enhance crowd control for safety at public events

The celebration of 60 years of Independence has turned into deep mourning for the families of the five people who died in a stampede at a stadium in Kericho Town. They would most probably still be alive today had special crowd control measures been taken.

These people and those admitted to hospital and others who were treated and discharged did not deserve this painful experience.

They had gone to the stadium to join their fellow Kenyans and national leaders, including President William Ruto, hoping to enjoy themselves. But this sorrowfully ended with the five paying the ultimate price for venturing away from their homes and getting sucked into the grave danger.

In recent years, the government has been rotating the hosting of the national holidays to give more people an opportunity to enjoy the events.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the security personnel may have been caught off-guard during a sudden surge towards one of the gates. The large crowd that had started gathering at 2am for the October 20 festivities overwhelmed the security officers.

The huge gathering should have been anticipated and special security arrangements made. The pandemonium that resulted from the stampede could have been averted through meticulous crowd control measures.

A survivor among the 11 rushed to hospital said he had been looking forward to seeing the President and other leaders. But the fatal incident occurred nearly eight hours before his arrival.

This unfortunate incident is a wakeup call to the authorities to make the venues of such public gatherings safer for all. It is regrettable for people to die simply because the authorities have not planned accordingly to ensure their safety. Crowd management is something the government must heavily invest in before encouraging people to attend such public events.

Top security and administration officials must get involved and spend days prior to big events inspecting the grounds to establish how accessible the entries and exits are. They should also evaluate the capacity of the venues to handle big crowds.