Enhance consumer safety

A United States-based multinational has been sued for selling in the Kenyan market baby care products allegedly manufactured using carcinogenic substances.

Leaving the merits and demerits of what is shaping up into a class action suit, there is a sore lack of mechanisms to ensure goods and services Kenyans get are of the right standard and quality. Barely a month ago, 27 Kenya Bureau of Standards officials were suspended pending investigations into the release into the market of condemned sugar.

Sadly, this cavalier attitude to consumer protection comes more than a decade after consumer protection became a constitutional right in Kenya, courtesy of the Consumer Protection Act 2012.

Granted, the Competition Authority of Kenya and a few other agencies have served the public well, but these focus more on market conditions and business practices rather than the nature of products Kenyans consume.

Parliament should enact laws to give effect to the legal framework provided by the Consumer Protection Act, 2012 and preferably set up institutions whose mandate should be to proactively ensure the goods and services we consume meet defined thresholds.

It is a shame that market liberalisation, instead of lowering consumer prices and driving up quality, has failed to weed out profiteers and other agents of primitive capitalism who put profits before their customers’ welfare.

The authorities must ensure the food the people eat, their preferred modes of transportation, the houses they live in and the utilities they pay for are of the right quantity, quality and standards.