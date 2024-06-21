Enhance CBC rollout to curb the confusion

The Competency-Based Curriculum is here to stay. That is the ruling of the High Court, which has thrown out a petition filed by former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi.

According to the three-judge bench, scrapping the CBC would undermine the Kenyan children’s right to education. The judges see the new system, which has been implemented since 2019, as meant to impart essential skills to the learners.

The clamour for education reform came out of the realisation that the 8-4-4 system was not helping to realise the objective of transferring knowledge and useful skills to youth, which is what education is all about.

However, the transition has not been smooth. Following the endorsement by the High Court, the Education officials and the government at large must now seriously address the challenges.

One is junior secondary school (JSS), whose teachers just recently called off a strike to give the authorities time to employ them on permanent and pensionable terms.

There are teacher shortages and other serious shortcomings. As a result, there are fears that when the Grade 9 students eventually join senior secondary school, they will be a half-baked group.

Teachers have found themselves required to teach subjects that they have not been trained for as there are not enough qualified tutors.

Now, a lot of effort should go into making the CBC effectively take root and eventually contribute to the envisaged practical instruction that has been touted as the answer to the shortcomings of the highly theoretical 8-4-4 system that has been phased out.

We could not agree more with the judges that the CBC has already been rolled out and teachers are undergoing training. It is a huge investment by the government, which is providing the facilities, including classrooms and learning materials.