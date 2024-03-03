Enhance capacity to ease waste crisis in urban areas

One of the biggest challenges in the country’s rapid urbanisation is waste management, without which the urban dwellers face grave health risks. With the impressive economic growth and expansion of urban centres, there is increased waste generation.

Nairobi and other major towns are grappling daily with the huge task of garbage collection to ensure cleaner environments for the residents. According to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the capital city generates 4,000 tonnes of garbage daily. But only about a third of that waste is being collected and properly disposed of.

With a population of 5 million, and each individual generating about 0.62kg of garbage per day, collecting this is a tall order. Indeed, Nairobi’s waste removal system is not working that well. This has been a major challenge for years.

Nearly 90 per cent of the waste produced in Nairobi is dumped in open-air landfills, polluting the soil and ground water. The rest is either burnt or ferried to garbage collection points.

Improper waste disposal poses a significant environmental and health hazard. Nairobi’s few garbage dumpsites pollute water sources, contributing to an increase in respiratory illnesses and other health problems.

As the city county cannot cope, informal garbage collectors, who often lack proper equipment and do not observe safety measures, have been dabbling in the business, putting themselves and surrounding communities at grave risk.

This challenge has not escaped the attention of the authorities. The National Waste Management Strategy 2015-2030 provides a framework for promoting waste reduction, reuse and recycling. There is a need to raise public awareness on the need for responsible waste management practices.

As Nairobi, which has more efficient systems and more resources, struggles with its garbage burden, other towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru must pull up their socks to deal with the menace.