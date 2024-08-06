Enhance bid to solve housing project puzzle

President William Ruto has suffered setbacks in pursuit of two of his signature projects. The Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has failed to take off following legal challenges and court orders. The other is the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Both are well-meaning and intended to improve the welfare of citizens in pursuit of his Kenya Kwanza coalition manifesto and fulfilling election campaign pledges. Despite opposition from critics, who have accused the President of forcing the project down people’s throats instead of making it optional, it is being rolled out countrywide.

But contrary to expectations, even the completed houses have not been snapped up, which is a major puzzle in the project. The State Department for Housing completed 3,357 residential housing units last year.

Despite the President’s keen pursuit of affordable housing, it is proving challenging with thousands of units difficult to sell, while managing others presents a big headache. Of course, this is not surprising, as even the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has been stuck with unsold houses worth Sh1.3 billion for years. And the Housing Department has been struggling to manage 50,749 houses, with 10,000 units not generating any revenue.

Under the AHP, the government’s ambition is to construct 200,000 houses annually. However, the agencies managing the housing schemes are already piling up stocks of unsold units, which will get worse as more houses are built. Between 2019 and 2023, the NHC constructed 2,596 houses valued at Sh2.8 billion.

According to the Auditor-General’s report, by the end of June last year, the NHC’s unsold houses were valued at Sh1.27 billion, raising doubts as to whether there is value for the money invested in the housing schemes.

A majority of the targeted AHP beneficiaries are low-income earners, who must raise a deposit of 10 per cent of the price of the house they wish to buy. It is a tall order in these difficult economic times.