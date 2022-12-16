Engage rugby sponsors

The return of betting firm, SportPesa, to local rugby sponsorship is good news for the sport that has hit rock-bottom in recent years.

By committing to sponsor the Kenya Sevens team for a period of three years in a Sh146 million deal on Saturday, SportPesa returns as the team’s main sponsor for a second time.

That Sh126 million from the total sponsorship will go directly to the players bodes well with the wishes of the fans, that player welfare be prioritised.

It is also heartwarming that Sh20 million from the total sponsorship will go towards match bonuses for players and coaches. The sponsorship comes as a big relief to the players and the team’s technical bench, who are owed salary and allowance arrears.

More importantly, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) should put its house in order to attract more sponsors.

Lack of transparency and financial accountability on the part of KRU officials has kept sponsors away.

KRU also needs to come up with an ambitious strategy to market its league and competitions as well as national teams.

Kenya Sevens, Kenya 15s and the national women’s team Kenya Lionesses are top brands that can attract sponsorship if well marketed.

KRU needs to package the elite Kenya Cup rugby competition, the Safari Sevens tournament, among other local competitions, so as to attract sponsorship.

Local clubs have been struggling to make ends meet, especially post Covid-19 due to lack of sponsorship.