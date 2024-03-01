Enforce traffic rules to boost road safety

The road accident menace is back with a vengeance, claiming more lives and causing serious injuries to drivers and passengers. The burden of fatal accidents and hospitalisation of victims is huge and yet there is a clear system on how these can be prevented.

Yesterday, a head-on collision between a bus and an oil tanker on the Busia-Kisumu highway yet again claimed lives. In this one incident is an indication of the high cost of our poor road safety culture. One cannot rule out recklessness and dangerous driving, overtaking or speeding in this case.

The accident occurred within several kilometres of a section of the highway that is policed day and night. There have been a number of horrific fatal accidents in recent months. For example, on February 21, seven people were killed in a collision between a lorry and a matatu on the Katito-Homa Bay road in Kisumu County.

Another accident on the Kisumu-Nairobi highway claimed 17 lives on January 29. It involved a bus and a lorry.

There has also lately been an upsurge in school bus accidents. A bus carrying 35 pupils and three teachers overturned in Murang’a County last Saturday. Three of the pupils were killed.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 645 people perished on the roads in January and February. The NTSA data from January 1 to February 20 shows that the casualties are higher than in the same period last year, when 623 deaths occurred.

The major causes of accidents are reckless and dangerous driving and speeding. The rogue drivers and unroadworthy vehicles must be weeded from the roads. The increasing fatal and serious injury road accidents are an indictment of the performance of the NTSA, whose mandate it is to enhance road safety.