Enforce the PSV safety quality specifications

There is no bigger tragedy than having to come to terms with the horrible consequences of an occurrence that could have been averted.

However, this happens all the time, as it takes one major catastrophe for all to wax knowledgeable about the causes and how it could have been prevented.

What usually follows is a flurry of activities, with sanctions being announced by the authorities and concerned agencies.

Then is the knee-jerk reaction to step up inspections and enforce traffic rules and regulations.

However, once the dust settles, and the pain of loss eases, it is back to business as usual.

Last Sunday’s Nithi River Bridge bus crash that has claimed nearly 40 lives has plunged the country into deep mourning.

Information that has been filtering through on the victims is heartrending.

There was this young doctor, who was just getting ready to begin to fully serve her country.

The other victims include a school principal and a young computer expert and a guitar wizard.

All these people would most probably be alive today if their bus did not plunge into the river.

Safety rules

The pain and agony in the families of the 35 victims, including the driver, could have been avoided had the safety rules for public service vehicles (PSVs) been fully enforced.

The impact of the smash tore the bus into two pieces. This has also been evident in similar accidents involving long-distance PSVs.

It says plenty about the quality of the bodies of these vehicles.

Had the PSV body-building specifications been strictly enforced, lives could have been saved.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) engineers say that the fatal accidents are a result of the poor construction of buses.

All the PSVs are, for instance, supposed to be fitted with anti-roll bars to protect passengers in case of an accident.

Following the Nithi Bridge tragedy, the NTSA says that a multi-agency investigation team is waiting for the preliminary crash report this week.