Enforce textbook rules to eradicate malpractice

Debate has been raging in education circles in the past few weeks over the number and quality of textbooks used in schools. The first point of contention is that parents are required to buy many textbooks even for learners in lower primary school.

This is costly and add to the learning burden. Secondly, some of the books are poorly done in terms of content, presentation and packaging. Textbooks are core to quality teaching and learning.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is charged with the responsibility of regulating textbooks used in schools. It does this through vetting and approving the books, which are then published in the “Orange Book”, which is provided to schools to guide their selection of books.

In principle, six titles are recommended per subject but schools are required to pick only one course book. This is where the problem begins. Some schools insist on parents buying all the titles as well as reference materials and supplementary readers.

Reading materials

The second challenge is the quality of books. All the books vetted and approved by KICD are expected to have met the high threshold of quality, which includes relevance of content to the targeted learners, appropriateness of illustrations and provision of practice exercises.

However, low-quality books have always somehow found their way into the market, largely due to piracy and backstreet publishers and marketers who peddle unapproved reading materials to schools.

Since 2016, the government changed tack and resorted to buying and distributing books and other teaching and learning materials to schools. But that has not eliminated malpractice in textbook provision.