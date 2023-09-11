Enforce sugar import rules

The setting of tough rules for duty-free sugar imports is good news. This should help to curb abuse, as lack of strict regulations allows cartels to dump cheap and contaminated sugar, saturating the market.

Consignments of sugar brought in under the duty-free import window will be subjected to the new strict rules by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs). The imports are meant to help plug a deficit in local production, as millers close factories for their annual maintenance. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has also slapped a ban on milling to enable the crop to mature for harvesting in several months. As a result, a sugar shortage has naturally driven up prices.

This is a godsend for the cartels in the sugar sector. Last month, the Cabinet sanctioned the extension of duty-free imports to tame the skyrocketing prices. The price of the sweetener has hit a record high, with consumers forking out between Sh225 and Sh250 per kilogramme. Just a month ago, the price was between Sh143 and Sh170.

It is laudable, therefore, that Kebs has moved to deny rogue traders a field day, with the expected large consignments of imported sugar. All imported sugar with Certificate of Conformity (CoCs) will now undergo a mandatory re-inspection and testing at the port of entry free of charge. The sampling will be done in the presence of the importer or agents to verify compliance.

All imported sugar from countries where Kebs has appointed inspection firms and are not accompanied by CoCs will be inspected on arrival at a fee equivalent to five per cent of the approved customs values.