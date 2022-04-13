Enforce stringent rules for helicopter safety

The recent attack on Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga’s helicopter brought to the fore a serious problem that has been lurking for some time, presenting a grave threat. Helicopters have increasingly become a preferred and convenient means of transport, especially for national leaders and other politicians.

However, the safety of these machines on the ground, the pilots and their passengers is an issue that has been crying out for attention. Before Mr Odinga’s chopper was stoned in Uasin Gishu County and its windshield shattered, there had been other incidents. After helicopters land, it is not unusual to see hordes of people rushing to welcome visitors or just have a glimpse of them, crowding around the aircraft.

Last month, in Bungoma County, two men caused a stir and panic by hanging onto the skids of a helicopter that was carrying politicians who had attended a funeral. It took the cries of villagers below for the pilot to bring down the chopper for the two men to land. They were promptly arrested. Such incidents call for swift action so that the culprits can be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders. Clinging onto departing helicopters is fast becoming trendy.

There have also been cases where helicopters have taken off, with people standing dangerously close. It is, therefore, commendable that the regulator has been forced to issue strict rules for helicopter operators. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has not just expressed concern about some of the dangerous incidents that have occurred, but also issued stern warnings.

The KCAA has put the pilots and operators on notice, warning that they will be punished for the risk posed during landing and lift-off, especially at political gatherings. While they provide a useful service by ferrying people across the country, the pilots must not endanger the lives of their passengers and other people through acts of omission or commission.

In its no-nonsense statement, KCAA has warned that pilots and crew of helicopters involved in such incidents will individually be held responsible. According to KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe, operators must ensure that their helicopters are safe and secure even on the ground.