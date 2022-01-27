Enforce scrap metal law

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Unscrupulous scrap metal dealers have been providing ready market for stolen and vandalised items.
  • The critical infrastructure protection unit of the police must ensure public installations are secure.

A lobby that goes by the name Public Interest Group in Scrap Metal Industry wants Ministry of Industrialisation officials punished for failing to implement the Scrap Metal Act of 2015, which should regulate and manage the sale and export of scrap metal in Kenya.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.