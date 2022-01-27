Enforce scrap metal law

A lobby that goes by the name Public Interest Group in Scrap Metal Industry wants Ministry of Industrialisation officials punished for failing to implement the Scrap Metal Act of 2015, which should regulate and manage the sale and export of scrap metal in Kenya.

The call comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned scrap metal trade after it emerged that unscrupulous dealers were providing a ready market for items such as stolen power and communication cables, highway guardrails and railway slippers.

The lobby argues that the Scrap Metal Act of 2015 was formulated to curb wanton vandalism of public and private property through a disclosure system for dealers. This would ensure that the scrap metal trade does not become a commercial conduit for theft of public assets such as machinery power cables, steel signage, manhole covers, steel signage stands and power transformers.

The group raises serious concerns that must be taken seriously, even though it is debatable whether punishing ministry officials will solve the current crisis where thousands of livelihoods are in limbo following the presidential moratorium on scrap metal trade.

A way forward must be found that ensures that law-abiding scrap metal dealers are not punished for the wrongs committed by rogue traders whose dealings are synonymous with economic sabotage, a serious crime that the President rightly said must attract severe punishment.

What is emerging from the ping-pong between those who support the ban on scrap metal trade and those who feel it will hurt many innocent traders is that the problem is not shortage of laws, but rather the fact that some agencies have been sleeping on the job.