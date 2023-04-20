Enforce school hygiene protocols

The deaths of three students and a teacher at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School in Kakamega County over suspected food poisoning have sent shock waves across the country.

And as members of the National Assembly have rightly pointed out, steps must be taken to cushion learners against food-borne illnesses.

It is, however, unlikely that some of the measures they have recommended can be put in place fast enough. For instance, the proposal that every school have a clinic and at least one nurse may be a little far-fetched, given that Parliament has not made any budgetary provisions to that end. It is also unfair to accuse principals of admitting too many students as a ploy to attract higher capitation.

The plain truth is that congestion in these institutions stems from the government’s policy of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school. A lasting solution to this particular challenge would be consistent development of the school infrastructure.

That said, some urgent measures are needed. First, food handlers in schools should undergo training and be cleared of any disease before being allowed to serve students.

There is also a need to vet all food and beverage suppliers and ensure that they—and their premises—meet health and safety standards. That would help to avert cases of food poisoning, waterborne diseases and other health hazards.

Like hotels, schools, too, should be regularly inspected by health officials, but not as frequently as weekly as the MPs want. Besides, every school must have a well-thought-out health emergency protocol. The idea of immunising students against cholera as they report back to school is a great one.