Enforce rules to curb drug abuse in schools

Following the spate of fires and other cases of indiscipline in schools, there has been heightened anxiety across the country.

However, school administrations are hoping to put the mess behind them and focus on resumption of learning to recover lost time.

Education authorities have singled out drug abuse as one cause of student indicipline. It is, therefore, commendable that the Ministry of Education has rolled out guidelines and special training to help curb drug abuse in schools.

The elaborate guidelines are essential in solving the perennial crisis in schools. The heads have been directed to maintain vigilance in order to prevent the sale or manufacture of hard drugs and other substances. However, school heads cannot do it alone. The security and administration authorities should help identify the sources of the drugs and all those involved in their processing and distribution.

There is also a need for regular inspections. When schools reopened recently, some administrators ordered drug tests on students. That should not be the beginning and the end. Random tests should be carried out at different times during the term, monitoring kitchens and canteens. Alcohol and drugs must be kept out. Since teachers and subordinate staff spend most of their time with the students, they should be equipped with skills to conduct inspections in dormitories and classrooms.

Parents must also keenly monitor what their children do when back home. If students are found to be abusing drugs, school heads are required to record and establish the facts before taking action. However, once those with addictions are confirmed, they should be referred to medical professionals for specialised attention.