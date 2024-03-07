Enforce rules on alcohol

The government is taking decisive measures to avert a repeat of the illicit liquor deaths that recently rocked central Kenya.

One hopes this time round the matter has been exhaustively reviewed and discussed and that it is not one of those notorious knee-jerk reactions after a disaster.

Having nearly 20 people killed in a single incident involving one bar, as in Kirinyaga County not long ago, is food for thought.

Alcohol abuse is rampant countrywide, which calls for serious interventions to reverse the sorry situation.

That explains why the stringent directives to curb the menace are long overdue. The government has suspended the licences of second-generation alcohol manufacturers and distillers pending fresh vetting.

It has also ordered the closure of bars within 300 metres of schools and residential areas. This is nothing new. It is, indeed, the most ignored legal requirement, the consequences notwithstanding.

Rampant alcohol abuse

This is a rule that the authorities should stringently enforce but what we see is a proliferation of such noisy bars and nightclubs near schools, especially in towns.

It is, of course, worse in the informal settlements, where bar owners literally get away with murder after greasing the palms of crooked police officers and local chiefs and other administrators.

The new measures are contained in 25 new strict rules to help curb rampant alcohol abuse.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has been waging war on illicit liquor in the Mt Kenya region, and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the new bid recently.

They also reminded public officers that the law bars them from running such businesses.