Enforce roadblocks ban

The most poorly kept secret is that the police roadblocks on the highways hardly serve the intended purpose.

Instead of enabling the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to enhance safety, the police checks have become a venue for extortion. Indeed, they are jokingly referred to as “ATMs”. They are mounted mostly for extortion.

It is for this reason that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s directive for the removal of the roadblocks by November 1 had been received with public jubilation.

Indeed, there had been an unofficial countdown, with especially public service vehicle operators and goods transporters hoping that they would be saved from paying bribes at the police checks.

Many police officers spend most of their day at these roadblocks, as if there are no other duties they can perform in their stations.

And all they do is flag down motorists, especially matatu and lorry drivers, and after receiving a crumpled note, wave them to continue their journey.

Many unroadworthy vehicles, or matatus or trucks with worn-out tyres and unlicensed motor vehicles are let through as long as the drivers can cough up something.

It is, therefore, disappointing that the deadline came and passed, but roadblocks are still being mounted daily on the highways to continue the harassment of motorists. The officers have openly defied the order by Prof Kindiki to get off the roads.

The roadblocks were to be replaced by patrol officers monitoring highways and major corridors, as happens in the more developed countries.

The officers are still stopping and asking drivers and their passengers to alight and identify themselves and searching vehicles before allowing them to proceed with their journeys.

In some places, major roadblocks have been removed and replaced with small teams of two or three officers at random sites.