Enforce road safety rules to curb deaths

The endemic carnage on the roads is rearing its ugly head again. In the past few days, 22 people have been killed in crashes across the country that were blamed on failure to enforce traffic safety rules.

The statistics are worrying. A crash on Tuesday at the notorious Delamare black spot on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway claimed six lives, bringing to 10 the number of people killed on that road in this latest upsurge in road deaths.

Further, at least 35 lives have been lost in just one month on this highway that links Nairobi to western Kenya and the wider East African hinterland beyond—Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and DR Congo.

Late last month, 18 people died in a road crash involving a university student bus and a matatu after the former’s brakes reportedly failed.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data show 2,000 people have been killed on the roads since January.

At this rate, the annual average rate of 3,000 road deaths might, again, be exceeded this year. Last year, the toll on the roads was over 4,000 people. That does not augur well for the country as the victims happen to be in the most productive age group, from the 30s, travelling for business or leisure.

The major causes of crashes are recklessness, speeding and the use of unroadworthy motor vehicles. Also squarely to blame are police and road agencies, who fail to monitor and strictly enforce traffic rules and regulations. Traffic police have been fingered for getting their palms greased and allowing the flouting of regulations, fuelling the nightmare on the roads.

Of late, also, there has been a spike in school bus accidents. The government has, in response to the increased number of road deaths, directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Administration and that of Roads and Transport to jointly take remedial action.

There is an urgent need to enforce the Road Traffic Act to enhance road safety, especially during the ongoing long rainy season, when visibility is poor and road surfaces are slippery from the wetness. Instead of mounting roadblocks at specific places on the highways, where all traffic police do is extort bribes, random patrols and checks should be intensified to ensure that motorists obey traffic rules and regulations.