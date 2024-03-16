Enforce regulations for school bus safety

As more schools acquire buses to ease the transportation of students, there is increasing concern over the proliferation of fatal and serious injury accidents. School transport is a necessity, but the safety of the young learners and their teachers must be enhanced.

A student and teacher died in a school bus accident in Baringo County at the weekend. Several other learners were injured in the Kabarnet-Marigat road crash while on a geographical school trip to Lake Bogoria. The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle.

Though the cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed, as often happens, “a winding road with no signage at a sharp hilly corner that is a well-known black spot” has been blamed.

And in yet another accident on Friday, 38 students and 10 teachers had a major scare when their school bus was involved in an accident at the notorious Nithi Bridge black spot in Tharaka Nithi County. Last month, three pupils died after a school bus overturned in Murang’a County.

The government has in recent years made laudable efforts to ensure that students travel safely to and from school and for education tours. One was the directive to have all school buses painted yellow for easy identification.

The major cause of road accidents is human error, especially reckless and dangerous driving, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Unroadworthy vehicles and poor roads also contribute to accidents.

The accidents involving school buses call for stringent checks and strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. The regulations on the use of school buses, including travel time, must also be enforced. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) must ensure that all school buses have speed governors and are driven by qualified and licensed drivers. They should also be regularly checked for roadworthiness.