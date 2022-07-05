Enforce quality guidelines

The inclusion of 205 products—including online learning, reusable sanitary towels and medical equipment—by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) in the list of standardised goods and services is a step in the right direction.

Kebs said its newly-published quality guidelines, as a result of a quarterly quality review, were meant to foster collaboration with the relevant players and raise awareness of quality. The guidelines, which were developed and published between January and March and take effect immediately, target sectors in seven categories—food and agriculture (five), chemical (49), cosmetics (18), services (21), leather and textile (27), engineering (26) and electro-technical and ICT (59).

Lack of standards for products, especially the widely consumed ones, is not only risky to public health but also the economy. Sub-standard products endanger the consumer and can be catastrophic if the defect affects many people.

With education increasingly shifting from face-to-face classroom interaction between teachers and students to virtual forums, a new phenomenon, Kebs’ inclusion of online learning is prudent. Standardising the sub-sector will ensure that we don’t get off on the wrong foot on the novel process that is a result of the fast-unfolding technological advancement.

Reusable pads, for instance, is a good invention but can adversely effect the user and the environment, hence public health, if it is sub-standard. Standardisation will ensure the pads harm neither the user nor the environment.

In addition, effective standardisation and implementation of quality will also spur industrialisation as it will elicit fairness among manufacturers. It will promote competitiveness, hence boosting the economic well-being of the country.