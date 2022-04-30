Enforce protocols to stem new Covid-19 wave

A warning by Kenyan medical experts about a looming sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is ominous. It is the latest reminder that the health scourge that for nearly two years ravaged the country and the world is not over yet.

The eminent committee of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), which is chaired by Prof Khama Rogo has, in its 15th advisory, cautioned Kenyans not to drop their guard against the viral respiratory disease.

The new wave, which has been forecast to begin at the end of April, is projected to reach its peak by May 17, and decline after June 2. The good news is that this variant is estimated to take about 40 days and will be milder than previous ones. But that is no justification to act as if the disease no longer exists.

It was only in March when Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lifted the Covid-19 measures, including the wearing of facemasks in public and restrictions on gatherings. This was after the positivity rate dropped to less than one per cent. Ironically, this may have contributed to the complacency that has fuelled the new wave. The daily average infections are estimated to be 500, with a total of 20,000 people contracting the virus, and 349 deaths.

Several factors have been cited. They include disregard for health protocols and guildelines, the crowding during and after reopening of schools, political rallies and low vaccination rates. Only about 30 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, which is far below the 70 per cent global target by next month.

It is, therefore, critical that vaccinations be intensified and the health protocols, including wearing of masks, social distancing, handwashing and sanitisation, be strictly enforced once again. Experts have also urged people to avoid crowding in public places.