Enforce measures to prevent school fires 

The latest spate of school dormitory fires confirms that the problem is still rampant. Whenever an incident occurs, the response is often quick, with school heads, other teachers and local authorities helping to rescue students. This is commendable.

However, the apparent kneejerk reaction fizzles out almost as quickly as it started until there is another fire. Sadly, the failure to take adequate safety measures exposes the learners to grave risk.

The latest fire incident occurred at a Machakos school yesterday morning, in which two dormitories were razed. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The cause of the fire that burnt two dormitories for nearly 300 students has not yet been established.

On Tuesday morning, yet another dormitory was destroyed in a fire at a school in Bungoma County. It is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault. There were also no injuries in the inferno at the dormitory for 150 students, who had started their early morning studies when it broke out.

This latest wave of school fires has also been reported in Kisumu and Bomet counties. The Kisumu incident claimed the life of one student, while in Bomet, more than 100 schoolgirls suffered minor injuries.

Apart from disrupting learning, parents are forced to dig into their pockets in these tough times to meet the cost of repairs. Most of the fires have been arson attacks by the students themselves.

There is a need for not just increased vigilance by the teachers and students to prevent these dormitory fires, but to also enforce fire safety regulations.

The dormitories should be fitted with fire extinguishers and have fire escape provisions. In some schools, dormitory windows and doors are reinforced with metal grilles, making it difficult to quickly escape during an outbreak.

Every time there is a fire, investigations are done and guidelines for the protection of the students are reissued.