Enforce measures to curb road crash deaths

Thursday’s accident involving a school bus and a matatu in which 18 people perished and scores were injured on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway is yet another grim reminder of the need to enhance road safety.

Preliminary findings indicate that mechanical failure and human error could have played a major role in this mishap. The bus’s brakes are said to have failed during a steep descent before it reportedly rammed the matatu and landed into a ditch.

Sadly, the carnage on the roads often draws knee-jerk reactions from the authorities, but soon after it becomes business as usual as the fatal crashes continue.

The university students were going to a national sports event when the crash occurred. The local traffic police boss fears that the death toll could rise.

This accident has dampened the recent excitement over the news that this year has so far seen a reduction in road deaths. Before this crash, the number of deaths between January and March had reduced compared to a similar period last year. According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, the numbers declined by 4.6 per cent from 1,021 to 974 deaths.

Unless serious measures are taken, the annual road death toll of more than 3,000 could be exceeded again this year. One of the highest fatalities on the roads, 4,103, occurred last year. This was an average of 12 deaths daily and 373 fatalities per month, occurring mostly during weekends.

A four-fold increase in road deaths has been recorded over the past 30 years. The impact on the economy is evident in the fact that 75 per cent of the road traffic casualties are economically productive, young adults. Pedestrians and passengers account for 80 per cent of the deaths.