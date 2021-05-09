Enforce Covid-19 rules to keep learners safe

Learning resumes today in all institutions across the country as the education sector moves to recover time lost last year due to Covid-19. Schools closed for seven weeks in March to allow candidates to sit national examinations.

Universities and tertiary institutions were shut down later when President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a new round of restrictions to curb rising cases of coronavirus infections.

Education was one of the worst hit sectors by Covid-19. Learning was disrupted for 10 months last year and even when the institutions reopened towards the end of the year, there wasn’t much time to cover the syllabus. Transition to online teaching has been problematic.

At the higher levels, just a few institutions made progress on institutionalising digital learning; but many have not done so for various reasons. Internet access is a challenge in many parts of the country. Cost of Internet bundles and digital gadgets is prohibitive for most households. Which is the reason why face-to-face learning remains the best option even when the desire is to go digital.

Crash programme

For primary and secondary schools, this will be the third term for the academic year. It comes with much challenge. Learners have to complete the syllabus and be ready to progress to the next grades soon thereafter. Since this is a crash programme, it behoves teachers and parents to work collaboratively to ensure smooth sailing through the term.

Universities and tertiary institutions will be picking from where they left and they too have to move with haste to clear the syllabus and allow for transition to the next levels. Delays cause backlog in the system and have long-term effects on academic programmes and human resource development.